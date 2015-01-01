|
Go MJ, Park M, Yeo J. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(1): 105-122.
Faster R-CNN을 이용한 갓길 차로 위반 차량 검출
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
According to the statistics about the fatal crashes that have occurred on the expressways for the last 5 years, those who died on the shoulders of the road has been as 3 times high as the others who died on the expressways. It suggests that the crashes on the shoulders of the road should be fatal, and that it would be important to prevent the traffic crashes by cracking down on the vehicles intruding the shoulders of the road. Therefore, this study proposed a method to detect a vehicle that violates the shoulder lane by using the Faster R-CNN. The vehicle was detected based on the Faster R-CNN, and an additional reading module was configured to determine whether there was a shoulder violation. For experiments and evaluations, GTAV, a simulation game that can reproduce situations similar to the real world, was used. 1,800 images of training data and 800 evaluation data were processed and generated, and the performance according to the change of the threshold value was measured in ZFNet and VGG16. As a result, the detection rate of ZFNet was 99.2% based on Threshold 0.8 and VGG16 93.9% based on Threshold 0.7, and the average detection speed for each model was 0.0468 seconds for ZFNet and 0.16 seconds for VGG16, so the detection rate of ZFNet was about 7% higher. The speed was also confirmed to be about 3.4 times faster. These results show that even in a relatively uncomplicated network, it is possible to detect a vehicle that violates the shoulder lane at a high speed without pre-processing the input image. It suggests that this algorithm can be used to detect violations of designated lanes if sufficient training datasets based on actual video data are obtained.
Language: ko