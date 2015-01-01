|
Citation
|
Lee JB. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(2): 33-43.
|
Vernacular Title
|
비용분석을 통한 교통사고 누적지역 선정방안
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The number of car crashes increases along with the increasing number of vehicles. Hence, diverse initiatives on traffic accidents have been implemented, targeting zero crash fatalities. According to the 3rd Traffic Safety Master Plan of 2016, the current standard selecting road accident black spots prioritizes locations with the high cumulative death toll. While this standard is suitable for roads that a city government manages to some extent, it is not suitable for roads less than 20 meters that a borough (Gu) handles. The roads under the supervision of a borough do not have enough death toll, and thus improvements on its road accident black spots are highly limited. In addition, discovering the causes of traffic accidents is not easy when the number of car accidents is obtained by considering only fatal accidents, which are relatively low in number. Therefore, including all traffic accidents might identify causes of accidents and result in better advancements. Therefore, this research follows rational decision-making and suggests new National Traffic Safety Master Plan standards. These new standards are obtained by comparing accident costs between the location of fatal crashes and road accident black spots. The analysis result shows that considering all types of accidents yields better results. For example, a Three-way Intersection in front of Zion Day Care Center, one of the selected spots under the current standard, has lower road crash costs than Sinchon Intersection, a selected spot under a new standard. Therefore, the study concludes that the standards to select road accident black spots need to include traffic accident severity and road crash costs.
Language: ko