Abstract

The number of car crashes increases along with the increasing number of vehicles. Hence, diverse initiatives on traffic accidents have been implemented, targeting zero crash fatalities. According to the 3rd Traffic Safety Master Plan of 2016, the current standard selecting road accident black spots prioritizes locations with the high cumulative death toll. While this standard is suitable for roads that a city government manages to some extent, it is not suitable for roads less than 20 meters that a borough (Gu) handles. The roads under the supervision of a borough do not have enough death toll, and thus improvements on its road accident black spots are highly limited. In addition, discovering the causes of traffic accidents is not easy when the number of car accidents is obtained by considering only fatal accidents, which are relatively low in number. Therefore, including all traffic accidents might identify causes of accidents and result in better advancements. Therefore, this research follows rational decision-making and suggests new National Traffic Safety Master Plan standards. These new standards are obtained by comparing accident costs between the location of fatal crashes and road accident black spots. The analysis result shows that considering all types of accidents yields better results. For example, a Three-way Intersection in front of Zion Day Care Center, one of the selected spots under the current standard, has lower road crash costs than Sinchon Intersection, a selected spot under a new standard. Therefore, the study concludes that the standards to select road accident black spots need to include traffic accident severity and road crash costs.



자동차의 증가에 따른 사고는 꾸준히 증가하고 있다. 교통사고로 인한 사망자수를 줄이기 위해 많은 안전정책이 추진되고 있으며 교통사고 사망자수를 제로로 만들기 위한 노력이 계속 되고 있다. 2016년에 수립된 ｢제3차 교통안전기본계획｣에 따르면 안전시설에 대한 개선사업은 누적사망자수가 가장 많은 지역을 우선으로 하도록 되어있다. 이는 시에서 관할하는 도로의 경우 어느 정도 합당한 방법이기는 하지만 구에서 관리하는 20m미만도로의 경우 사망자수가 기준치에 크게 미치지 못하는 현실에서 단순히 사망자수가 많은 지역을 위주로 개선방안을 내 는 것은 합리적이지 않을 수 있다. 또한, 사망사고의 발생 원인이 특별한 안전시설이나 제도의 미비 때문인지 우연의 발생인지를 알아내기에는 사고건수가 상대적으로 미미하기 때문에 전 체 사고를 기준으로 하는 것이 장래 더 많은 효과를 볼 수 있는 개연성이 있다. 본 연구는 사고 비용을 토대로 사망사고 발생지역과 사고다발지역에 대한 비용분석을 통하여 이를 비교하였 다. 3개의 산정방식을 이용한 사고비용 분석결과 모든 교통사고의 비용이 포함되었을 때에 사 망자수가 없는 신촌네거리의 비용이 기존에 사고누적지역으로 채택된 시온보육원입구 삼거리 의 비용보다 높게 나타나는 것으로 나타났다. 연구결과를 고려했을 때 교통사고 누적지점 선정 시 사고에 따른 비용, 사고 심각도에 대한 가중치 등을 고려하여 지점을 선정할 필요가 있다.

Language: ko