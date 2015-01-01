|
Chen M, Zhou L, Lee H. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(2): 44-61.
Fuzzy-AHP를 이용한 화물자동차의 교통안전 대책에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
With the increase of truck traffic, roads are becoming more congested and the risk of accidents is also increasing. Since the fatality rate of traffic accidents caused by trucks is about 2 to 3 times higher than that of passenger cars and buses, it is urgent to prepare policies for truck traffic safety. While most of the previous studies focused on factor analysis that contributes to traffic accidents, this study presented traffic safety policies (4 major-criteria and 12 sub-criteria) for trucks through driver interviews and previous studies. Then, the priority of the policies was evaluated by using Fuzzy-AHP. As a result, the improvement of truck drivers' working environment was evaluated as the most important criteria, and followed by the improvement of road traffic conditions. In detail, there is an urgent need to improve the freight car fare system, ensure sufficient rest for drivers, and strengthen the crackdown of illegal parking and stopping along roads. This study is expected to be usefully utilized in preparing traffic flow safety policies in preparation for the continuous increase of truck traffic.
Language: ko