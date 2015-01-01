Abstract

With the increase of truck traffic, roads are becoming more congested and the risk of accidents is also increasing. Since the fatality rate of traffic accidents caused by trucks is about 2 to 3 times higher than that of passenger cars and buses, it is urgent to prepare policies for truck traffic safety. While most of the previous studies focused on factor analysis that contributes to traffic accidents, this study presented traffic safety policies (4 major-criteria and 12 sub-criteria) for trucks through driver interviews and previous studies. Then, the priority of the policies was evaluated by using Fuzzy-AHP. As a result, the improvement of truck drivers' working environment was evaluated as the most important criteria, and followed by the improvement of road traffic conditions. In detail, there is an urgent need to improve the freight car fare system, ensure sufficient rest for drivers, and strengthen the crackdown of illegal parking and stopping along roads. This study is expected to be usefully utilized in preparing traffic flow safety policies in preparation for the continuous increase of truck traffic.



===



최근 화물자동차 통행량이 증가함에 따라 도로가 더욱 혼잡해지고 사고 위험도도 높아지고 있는 추세이다. 화물자동차로 인한 교통사고 치사율은 승용차와 승합차에 비해 약 2~3배로 높 은 상황으로 화물자동차 교통안전에 대한 대책 마련이 시급한 상황이다. 기존 연구들이 대부 분 교통사고에 영향을 미치는 요인 분석에 집중하였다면, 본 연구에서는 운전자 설문조사 및 인터뷰, 관련 연구 등을 토대로 화물자동차의 교통안전을 위한 대책을 제시하였다. Fuzzy-AHP 방법론을 활용하여 안전대책 항목을 대분류 4개, 소분류 12개로 설정하고, 항목 간의 우선순위 를 평가하였다. 분석결과, 화물자동차 운전자의 근무환경 개선이 가장 중요한 것으로 도출되었 으며, 도로 교통환경 개선이 그 뒤를 이었다. 세부적으로는 화물자동차 운임제도 개선, 운전자 의 충분한 휴식 보장, 도로변 불법 주정차 단속 강화 등이 시급한 것으로 나타났다. 본 연구는 향후 지속적 증가한 화물자동차 통행에 대비한 안전정책 마련을 위해 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko