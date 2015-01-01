Abstract

This study estimated mode choice models for access travel and neighborhood travel from an SP survey in metropolitan areas where shared e-scooter services are offered. Model results show that travel time and travel cost have negative effects on mode utility. It is also revealed that people are more sensitive to travel time in access travel, whereas they are more influenced by travel cost in neighborhood travel. Looking at individual and household attributes, it has a positive effect when under 40 yerars of age, owning bikes, being a public transportation user, while it has been shown a negative effect in less than 3 million won in monthly household income and owning individual cars.



본 연구에서는 공유 전동킥보드가 운영되고 있는 1기·2기 신도시 지역주민을 대상으로 SP조사를 수행하여 광역교통수단의 접근통행과 생활권통행의 공유 전동킥보드를 고려한 수 단선택모형을 추정하였다. 연구결과 두 모형에서 공통적으로 통행시간과 통행비용이 음의 계수를 가지는 것으로 나타났으며 접근통행은 통행시간에, 생활권통행은 통행비용에 보다 민감한 것으로 분석되었다. 개인속성 및 가구속성에 따른 공유 전동킥보드 이용선호도를 살 펴보면 40세 이하, 자전거 소유, 주로 이용하는 수단이 대중교통인 경우 긍정적인 영향을 보 인 반면, 가구 월소득 300만원 미만, 개인 승용차 보유는 이용선호도에 부정적인 영향을 미 치는 것으로 나타났다.

