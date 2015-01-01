Abstract

Recently, shared dockless e-scooter usage has rapidly increased, rather than the station-based shared mobility service, because of convenience. This transition leads to new social problems in urban areas such as increased traffic accidents and hindrance of pedestrian environments. In this study, we analyze the usage characteristics of shared e-scooters in Seoul, and identify factors influencing demand for shared e-scooters by developing a negative binomial regression model. As a result, the usage characteristics show that the average trip distance, the average trip duration, and the average trip speed were 1.5km, 9.4min, and 10.3km/h, respectively. Demographic factor, transport facility factors, land use factors, and weather factors have statistically significant impacts on demand for shared e-scooters. The results of this study will be used as basic data for suggesting effective operation strategies for areas with higher shared e-scooter demand and for establishing transport policies for facilitating shared e-scooter usage.



===



공유 전동킥보드는 기존 'station 기반의 공유 교통서비스에 비해 편리한 dockless 방식으로 제공되어 이용이 급격하게 증가하고 있다. 이에 따라 교통사고, 보행환경 저해 등 새로운 도시 문제가 발생하고 있다. 본 연구에서는 서울시를 대상으로 최근 급격하게 성장하고 있는 공유 전동킥보드의 이용 특성을 분석하고, 음이항 회귀모형을 통해 서울시 집계구 단위의 공유 전 동킥보드 이용수요에 영향을 미치는 요인에 대하여 규명하였다. 이용특성 분석결과 평균 이용 거리는 1.5km, 이용시간은 9.4분, 이동속도는 10.3km/h로 나타났다. 공유 전동킥보드의 이용수 요에 대한 영향요인을 살펴보면, 인구지표, 교통시설지표, 토지이용지표, 기상지표가 통계적으 로 유의하게 영향을 미치는 것으로 분석되었다. 본 연구의 결과는 향후 공유 전동킥보드의 이 용수요가 많은 지역에 대한 효율적인 운영 및 이용 활성화를 위한 교통정책 수립의 기초자료 로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko