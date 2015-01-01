|
Abstract
|
Policy improvement such as the revision of the Road Traffic Act are proposed for personal mobility(especially e-scooter) usage. However, there is not enough discussion to solve the problem of using shared e-scooter. In this study, we analyze the influencing factors that amount of pick-up and drop-off of shared e-scooter by dividing the Seoul into a 200m grid. we develop spatial auotcorrelation model such as spatial lag model, spatial error model, spatial durbin model, and spatial durbin error model in order to consider the characteristics of the aggregated data based on a specific space, and the spatial durbin error model is selected as the final model. As a result, demographic factor, land use factor, and transport facility factors have statistically significant impacts on usage of shared e-scooter. The result of this study will be used as basic data for suggesting efficient operation strategies considering the characteristics of weekday and weekend.
