Abstract

Deep learning methodology, which has been actively studied in recent years, has improved the performance of artificial intelligence. Accordingly, systems utilizing deep learning have been proposed in various industries. In traffic systems, spatio-temporal graph modeling using GNN was found to be effective in predicting traffic speed. Still, it has a disadvantage that the model is trained inefficiently due to the memory bottleneck. Therefore, in this study, the road network is clustered through the graph clustering algorithm to reduce memory bottlenecks and simultaneously achieve superior performance. In order to verify the proposed method, the similarity of road speed distribution was measured using Jensen-Shannon divergence based on the analysis result of Incheon UTIC data. Then, the road network was clustered by spectrum clustering based on the measured similarity. As a result of the experiments, it was found that when the road network was divided into seven networks, the memory bottleneck was alleviated while recording the best performance compared to the baselines with MAE of 5.52km/h.



===



최근 활발히 연구되는 딥러닝 방법론은 인공지능의 성능을 급속도로 향상시켰고, 이에 따라 다양한 산업 분야에서 딥러닝을 활용한 시스템이 제시되고 있다. 교통 시스템에서는 GNN을 활용한 공간-시간 그래프 모델링이 교통 속도 예측에 효과적인 것으로 밝혀졌지만, 이는 메모 리 병목 현상을 유발하기 때문에 모델이 비효율적으로 학습된다는 단점이 있다. 따라서 본 연 구에서는 그래프 분할 방법을 통해 도로 네트워크를 분할하여 메모리 병목 현상을 완화함과 동시에 우수한 성능을 달성하고자 한다. 제안 방법론을 검증하기 위해 인천시 UTIC 데이터 분석 결과를 바탕으로 Jensen-Shannon divergence를 사용하여 도로 속도 분포의 유사도를 측정 하였다. 그리고 측정된 유사도를 바탕으로 스펙트럴 클러스터링을 수행하여 도로 네트워크를 군집화하였다. 성능 측정 결과, 도로 네트워크가 7개의 네트워크로 분할되었을 때 MAE 기준 5.52km/h의 오차로 비교 모델 대비 가장 우수한 정확도를 보임과 동시에 메모리 병목 현상 또 한 완화되는 것을 확인할 수 있었다.

Language: ko