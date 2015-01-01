|
Kim S, Park J, Choi Y. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(1): 70-85.
|
지능형 교통 시스템을 위한 Graph Neural Networks 기반 교통 속도 예측
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
Deep learning methodology, which has been actively studied in recent years, has improved the performance of artificial intelligence. Accordingly, systems utilizing deep learning have been proposed in various industries. In traffic systems, spatio-temporal graph modeling using GNN was found to be effective in predicting traffic speed. Still, it has a disadvantage that the model is trained inefficiently due to the memory bottleneck. Therefore, in this study, the road network is clustered through the graph clustering algorithm to reduce memory bottlenecks and simultaneously achieve superior performance. In order to verify the proposed method, the similarity of road speed distribution was measured using Jensen-Shannon divergence based on the analysis result of Incheon UTIC data. Then, the road network was clustered by spectrum clustering based on the measured similarity. As a result of the experiments, it was found that when the road network was divided into seven networks, the memory bottleneck was alleviated while recording the best performance compared to the baselines with MAE of 5.52km/h.
Language: ko