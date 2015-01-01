Abstract

One of the methods to alleviate traffic congestion is to increase the efficiency of the roads by providing traffic condition information on road user and distributing the traffic. For this, reliability must be guaranteed, and quantitative real-time traffic speed prediction is essential. In this study, and based on analysis of traffic speed related to traffic conditions, historical data correlated with traffic flow were used as input. We developed an LSTM model that predicts speed in response to normal traffic conditions, along with a CNN-LSTM model that predicts speed in response to incidents. Through these models, we try to predict traffic speeds during the hour in five-minute intervals. As a result, predictions had an average error rate of 7.43km/h for normal traffic flows, and an error rate of 7.66km/h for traffic incident flows when there was an incident.



교통혼잡을 완화하기 위한 방안 중 하나로 도로 이용자에게 교통상황 예측정보를 제공함으 로써 교통량을 분산 시켜 도로 이용 효율을 증대시키는 방법이 있다. 이를 위해서는 신뢰성이 보장되고 정량적인 실시간 교통 속도 예측이 필수적이다. 본 연구에서는 상황별 교통속도 분 석을 기반으로 이력 속도 데이터와 이력 속도 외의 교통류에 상관관계가 있는 데이터를 LSTM 입력 데이터로 활용하였다. 정상 교통류 상황에 대응하여 속도를 예측하는 LSTM 모델과 유고 상황에 대응하여 속도를 예측하는 CNN-LSTM 모델을 개발하여 유고발생 후 1시간까지 5분 단위로 교통속도 예측을 시도하였다. 모델의 검증은 테스트 데이터를 통하여 교통상황별 예측 성능을 분석하였다. 그 결과 정상 교통류에서는 평균 7.43km/h, 유고상황에서는 7.66km/h의 오 차율로 각각 예측되었다.

