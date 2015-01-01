|
Citation
|
Lee GH, Bae GM. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(1): 146-159.
|
Vernacular Title
|
차량 시뮬레이터를 이용한 연속류 도로의 고령운전자 주행특성 분석
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
vehicle simulator as part of an empirical analysis the driving characteristics of elderly drivers. To this end, the driving characteristics of the elderly driver from previous study review. he driving characteristics of the elderly the driving elderly driver and general driverIn summarizing these experimental results, the -test showed different driving characteristics from general drivers in all items except for one side of the lane, such as driving speed and driving operation (brake, throttle, steering operation) at a significance level of 95%. Second, when changing lanes, it was difficult for elderly driver to maintain speed and secure an appropriate distance between carslderly driver changed lanes even in inappropriate situations (short distances between cars). Third, in unexpected situation, elderly drivers needed more distance and time.
Language: ko