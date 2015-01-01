Abstract

vehicle simulator as part of an empirical analysis the driving characteristics of elderly drivers. To this end, the driving characteristics of the elderly driver from previous study review. he driving characteristics of the elderly the driving elderly driver and general driverIn summarizing these experimental results, the -test showed different driving characteristics from general drivers in all items except for one side of the lane, such as driving speed and driving operation (brake, throttle, steering operation) at a significance level of 95%. Second, when changing lanes, it was difficult for elderly driver to maintain speed and secure an appropriate distance between carslderly driver changed lanes even in inappropriate situations (short distances between cars). Third, in unexpected situation, elderly drivers needed more distance and time.



===



본 연구는 고령운전자 운전특성 파악을 위한 실증적 분석의 일환으로 차량 시뮬레이터를 이용하여 고령운전자의 주행특성을 파악하고자 하였다. 이를 위해 기존연구 고찰에서 고령운 전자의 주행특성 요소를 파악한 후, 시뮬레이션 환경을 구축하고 일반 운전자와의 주행 비교 를 통해 고령자 운전특성을 명확히 도출하고자 하였다. 실험 결과 고령운전자는 주행속도, 운 전조작(브레이크, 스로틀, 스티어링 작동) 등 차로편측을 제외한 모든 항목에서 일반 운전자와 는 다른 주행특성을 보이는 사실을 확인하였으며, 주요 특성으로 차로변경 시 속도유지 및 적 정 차간간격 확보가 어렵고, 돌발 상황 발생 시 정지거리와 소요시간이 더 많이 필요한 것으로 확인되었다. 결과적으로 고령운전자 주행거동의 일의적 특성을 입증할 수 있었고, 도로설계, 고령자 관련 교통정책 수립 등에 유효한 지침을 제공할 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko