Abstract

Motorcycle accidents are increasing at an average annual rate of 10.01%, and fatalities are also increasing by 2.64%. Enforcement cameras are installed to enforce safe driving of more-than or equal-to four-wheeled vehicles on the road. Even though the main purpose of this enforcement camera is to disencourage the speed violation of all types of vehicle, one cannot expect complete enforcement by these cameras. In particular, enforcement of the motorcycle should rely on on-site activities through the input of on-site personnel. Recently, to discourage the illegal acts of motorcycling, the National Police Agency introduced the 'National Police Agency SMART National Report'. However, it is necessary to prepare an appropriate practical plan to maximize the effect of enforcement requiring continuous manpower management. This study proposed four types of rider certification IDs for delivery motorcycles. These IDs are institutional devices to manage delivery motorcycle riders. In addition, a experiment on enforcement was conducted using those license ID systems for delivery motorcycles. This experiment confirmed through the image-processing program (D-MESO) if one of the systems was possible to implement for enforcement on the delivery motorcycle rider's license.



===



이륜차 전체 사고는 연평균 10.01% 증가하며, 사망자 수 또한 2.64% 증가하는 추세이다. 사 륜차의 경우 도로에서 안전 운전을 강제할 수 있도록 단속 카메라가 설치되어있다. 그러나 이 단속 카메라는 사륜차 단속이 주목적이기 때문에 이륜차 단속 기능을 기대할 수 없다. 이륜차 단속은 현장 인력 투입을 통한 현장 단속에 의존할 수밖에 없다. 최근 이륜차 위법 행위 단속 을 위해 경찰청에서는 '경찰청 SMART 국민제보'를 통한 이륜차 위법 행위를 국민 신고를 통 해 수행 중이나 장기 지속되기 어렵다. 인력을 지속적으로 투입해야하는 유인 단속의 효과를 극대화 시킬 수 있는 적절한 단속 방안의 마련이 필요하다. 본 연구를 통해 배달 이륜차 라이 더를 관리할 수 있도록 하는 제도적 장치인 배달 이륜차 라이더 자격증 ID 4종을 제안하였다. 또한, 배달 이륜차 자격증 ID 체계를 활용한 단속 실험을 수행하여 배달 이륜차 라이더 자격증 단속이 가능 여부를 D-MESO 프로그램을 통해 확인하였다.

Language: ko