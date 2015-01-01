|
Jang S, Lee S, Park K, Shin J, Eom S, Cho S. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(1): 240-257.
V2X 정보를 활용한 VRU 충돌 회피 알고리즘 개발
Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems
Autonomous vehicles use various local sensors such as camera, radar, and lidar to perceive the surrounding environment. However, it is difficult to predict the movement of vulnerable road users using only local sensors that are subject to limits in cognitive range. This is true especially when these users are blocked from view by obstacles. Hence, this paper developed an algorithm for collision avoidance with VRU using V2X information. The main purpose of this collision avoidance system is to overcome the limitations of the local sensors. The algorithm first evaluates the risk of collision, based on the current driving condition and the V2X information of the VRU. Subsequently, the algorithm takes one of four evasive actions; steering, braking, steering after braking, and braking after steering. A simulation was performed under various conditions. The results of the simulation confirmed that the algorithm could significantly improve the performance of the collision avoidance system while securing vehicle stability during evasive maneuvers.
Language: ko