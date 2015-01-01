|
Yoo K, Chung K, Chae C. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(2): 30-42.
사업용 차량 기반 도로위험정보 제공의 상용화를 위한 통합 평가
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
The amount of compensation and the number of cases owing to car damage from pot holes on highways across the country increased by about 4.2 times and 3.5 times, respectively, in 2019 compared to 2015. Due to the increase in damage caused by these road hazards, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is developing technologies and services that can collect road hazard information by using devices on commercial vehicles (DTGs, black boxes, ADASs). In preparation for the development of these technologies, this study conducted an integrated assessment of algorithms developed for interrupted-flow and uninterrupted-flow traffic under three scenarios in order to provide road hazard information to drivers and road managers. As a result, the overall accuracy of the integrated assessment was derived at 81.88%. Errors generated in this integrated assessment reflect only missing data in less than 1 minute, GPS coordinate location and algorithm related errors, taking into account the purpose and assumptions of the assessment. Among them, we derive an accuracy of 90.15%overall by calibrating GPS error data. The results of this study can be used as basic data for improving the accuracy of location-based information collected by commercial vehicles and for policy development.
Language: ko