Kang MS, Jin GG, Won JH. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(2): 79-94.
항법 시스템 오작동 시 자율주행 알고리즘 성능 테스트를 위한 차량 내 재밍 신호 데이터 발생기 구현
A GNSS receiver installed in autonomous vehicles is the most essential device for its navigation. However, if an intentional jamming signal is generated, there is a risk of exposure to an accident risk due to deterioration of the GNSS sensor's performance. Research is required to prevent this, and accordingly, a jamming generating device must be provided. However, according to the provisions of the law related to jamming, this is illegal. In this paper, we implement an in-vehicle jamming device that complies with the provisions of the law and does not affect the surrounding GNSS sensors. Driving simulation is used to evaluate the performance of the GNSS algorithm, and the malfunction of autonomous vehicles occurring in the interference environment and data errors output from the GNSS sensor are analyzed.
Language: ko