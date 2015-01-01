Abstract

A GNSS receiver installed in autonomous vehicles is the most essential device for its navigation. However, if an intentional jamming signal is generated, there is a risk of exposure to an accident risk due to deterioration of the GNSS sensor's performance. Research is required to prevent this, and accordingly, a jamming generating device must be provided. However, according to the provisions of the law related to jamming, this is illegal. In this paper, we implement an in-vehicle jamming device that complies with the provisions of the law and does not affect the surrounding GNSS sensors. Driving simulation is used to evaluate the performance of the GNSS algorithm, and the malfunction of autonomous vehicles occurring in the interference environment and data errors output from the GNSS sensor are analyzed.



GNSS 수신기는 자율주행 자동차에 장착되어 항법 장치를 이루는 필수 요소이다. 하지만 의도적인 재밍 신호가 발생하였을 경우, GNSS 수신기 추정 위치 값의 성능 저하로 인해 사고 위험에 노출될 우려가 있다. 이를 방지하기 위한 연구가 필요하며, 그에 따라 재밍 발생 장치가 구비되어야 한다. 그러나 재밍에 관련한 법 조항에 따라 이를 불법으로 규정하고 있다. 본 논문 에서는 법 조항을 준수하고, 주위 GNSS 센서에 영향을 주지 않는 차량 내 재밍 발생 장치를 구현한다. GNSS 알고리즘의 성능 평가를 위해 드라이빙 시뮬레이션을 활용하며, 간섭 환경에 서 발생하는 자율주행 차량의 오작동 및 GNSS 센서에서 출력된 데이터 오차를 분석한다.

Language: ko