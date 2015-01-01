|
Citation
|
Na Y, Lee SY, Lee DY, Kim SH. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(3): 47-58.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Playground 설계 요소를 반영한 Personal Mobility 이용 증진방안
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recently, personal mobility (PM)-related complaints and PM accidents have increased as the number of users soars due to growth in the domestic PM market and the emergence of a number of electric scooter-sharing services. As a result, the need for PM education and practice spaces is emerging as a way to reduce accidents caused by poor PM manipulation and operation. In this study, we analyze the relevant conflict factors in order to come up with a systematic operation and activation plan for PM, and as an alternative, we review and propose how to operate a PM playground and test zone. It is expected that basic data collection and analysis of rudimentary driver behavior through PM playground operations will improve users' operational safety, and various conflicts of interest between users and non-users will be resolved by installing facilities to secure their safety.
Language: ko