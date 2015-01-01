|
Citation
Roh YJ, Bae SH. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(3): 59-73.
Vernacular Title
LSTM을 이용한 교통사고 발생 패턴 예측
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
There are many lives lost due traffic accidents, and which have not decreased despite advances in technology. In order to prevent traffic accidents, it is necessary to accurately forecast how they will change in the future. Until now, traffic accident-frequency forecasting has not been a major research field, but has been analyzed microscopically by traditional methods, mainly based on statistics over a previous period of time. Despite the recent introduction of AI to the traffic accident field, the focus is mainly on forecasting traffic flow. This study converts into time series data the records from 1,339,587 traffic accidents that occurred in Korea from 2014 to 2019, and uses the AI algorithm to forecast the frequency of traffic accidents based on driver's age and time of day. In addition, the forecast values and the actual values were compared and verified based on changes in the traffic environment due to COVID-19. In the future, these research results are expected to lead to improvements in policies that prevent traffic accidents.
Language: ko