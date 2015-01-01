Abstract

There are many lives lost due traffic accidents, and which have not decreased despite advances in technology. In order to prevent traffic accidents, it is necessary to accurately forecast how they will change in the future. Until now, traffic accident-frequency forecasting has not been a major research field, but has been analyzed microscopically by traditional methods, mainly based on statistics over a previous period of time. Despite the recent introduction of AI to the traffic accident field, the focus is mainly on forecasting traffic flow. This study converts into time series data the records from 1,339,587 traffic accidents that occurred in Korea from 2014 to 2019, and uses the AI algorithm to forecast the frequency of traffic accidents based on driver's age and time of day. In addition, the forecast values and the actual values were compared and verified based on changes in the traffic environment due to COVID-19. In the future, these research results are expected to lead to improvements in policies that prevent traffic accidents.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic



===



교통사고로 인한 많은 인명피해가 발생하고 있으나, 첨단 기술의 발전에도 불구하고 교통사 고 발생은 줄어들지 않고 있다. 교통사고를 사전에 예방하기 위해서는 향후 사고가 어떻게 변 화하여 갈 것인지를 정확하게 예측할 필요가 있다. 지금까지 교통사고 발생 빈도 예측은 주요 연구 분야가 아니었으며 주로 과거 일정 기간의 통계를 기반으로 전통적인 방법으로 미시적으 로 분석되어 왔다. 최근 AI 기술이 교통사고 분야에 도입 되었음에도 불구하고 주로 교통 흐름 예측에 초점을 맞추고 있어, 본 연구에서는 2014년부터 2019년까지 국내에서 발생한 1,339,587 건의 교통사고 기록을 시계열 데이터로 변환하고 AI 알고리즘 LSTM을 이용하여 연령별, 시간 별 교통사고 발생 빈도를 예측하였다. 또한 코로나-19로 인한 교통 환경의 변화에 맞추어 예측 값과 실제값을 비교 검증하였다. 향후 이러한 연구결과가 교통사고 예방의 정책개선으로 이어 지고 사고 예방에 활용 될 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko