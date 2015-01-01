Abstract

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers are intrinsically vulnerable to radio frequency jamming signals due to the fundamental property of radio navigation systems. A GNSS jamming monitoring system that is capable of jamming detection, classification and localization is essential for infrastructure for autonomous driving systems. For these 3 functionalities, a GNSS jamming monitoring network consisting of a multiple of low-cost GNSS receivers distributed in a certain area is needed, and the precise time synchronizaion between multiple independent GNSS receivers in the network is an essential element. This paper presents a precise time synchronization method based on the direct use of Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) technique in signal domain. A block interpolation method is additionally incorporated into the method in order to maintain the precision of time synchronization even with the relatively low sampling rate of the received signals for computational efficiency. The feasibility of the proposed approach is verified in the numerical simualtions.



전파를 수신하여 측위를 수행하는 GNSS 수신기는 본질적으로 재밍에 취약하다. 재밍 발생 검출, 재밍 신호 종류 판별, 재밍원 위치추정 기능을 갖는 GNSS 재밍 모니터링 시스템은 안전한 자율주행 환경구축에 도움을 준다. 이를 위하여 다수의 저가 GNSS 수신기들의 배치로 구성된 GNSS 모니터링 네트워크 구축이 필요하며, 앞서 언급한 3가지 기능 구현을 위하여 네트워크 내 독립된 저가 GNSS 수신기 간 정밀 시각 동기가 요구된다. 본 논문은 신호영역 TDOA 기술 직접 사용방식의 수신기 간 시각 동기화 기법을 제안한다. 계산 효율성을 위하여 상대적으로 낮은 샘플링 주파수에도 시각 동기 정밀도를 유지하고자 블록 보간법을 추가로 활용한다. 수치적 시뮬레이션을 통하여 제안한 GNSS 수신기 간 시각 동기화 기법의 가용성을 입증한다.

