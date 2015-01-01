|
Han SY, Kim M, Kang D, Baek S, Shin H, Kim J. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(3): 86-99.
자율주행 차량의 돌발사고 방지를 위한 V2I 기반의 사고 방지체계 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
This research proposes the Accident Prevention System to prevent collision accident that can occur due to blind spots such as crossway or school zone using V2I communication. Vision sensor and LiDAR sensor located in the infrastructure of crossway somewhere like that recognize objects and warn vehicles at risk of accidents to prevent accidents in advance. Using deep learning-based YOLOv4 to recognize the object entering the intersection and using the Manhattan Distance value with LiDAR sensors to calculate the expected collision time and the weight of braking distance and secure safe distance. V2I communication used ROS (Robot Operating System) communication to prevent accidents in advance by conveying various information to the vehicle, including class, distance, and speed of entry objects, in addition to collision warning.
Language: ko