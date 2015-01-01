|
Kwon C, Chang H. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(4): 1-12.
XGBoost를 활용한 이륜자동차 교통사고 심각도 비교분석
Emergence of the COVID 19 pandemic has resulted in a sharp increase in the number of two-wheeler vehicular traffic accidents, prompting the introduction of numerous efforts for their prevention. This study applied XGBoost to determine the factors that affect severity of two-wheeled vehicular traffic accidents, by examining data collected over the past 10 years and analyzing the influence of each factor. Among the total factors assessed, variables affecting the severity of traffic accidents were overwhelmingly high in cases of signal violations, followed by the age group of drivers (60s or older), factors pertaining only to the car, and cases of centerline infringement. Based on the research results, a reasonable legal reform plan was proposed to prevent serious traffic accidents and strengthen safety management of two-wheeled vehicles. Based on the research results, we propose a reasonable legal reform plan to prevent serious traffic accidents and strengthen safety management of two-wheeled vehicles.
Language: ko