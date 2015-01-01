Abstract

Emergence of the COVID 19 pandemic has resulted in a sharp increase in the number of two-wheeler vehicular traffic accidents, prompting the introduction of numerous efforts for their prevention. This study applied XGBoost to determine the factors that affect severity of two-wheeled vehicular traffic accidents, by examining data collected over the past 10 years and analyzing the influence of each factor. Among the total factors assessed, variables affecting the severity of traffic accidents were overwhelmingly high in cases of signal violations, followed by the age group of drivers (60s or older), factors pertaining only to the car, and cases of centerline infringement. Based on the research results, a reasonable legal reform plan was proposed to prevent serious traffic accidents and strengthen safety management of two-wheeled vehicles. Based on the research results, we propose a reasonable legal reform plan to prevent serious traffic accidents and strengthen safety management of two-wheeled vehicles.



최근 코로나 19의 영향으로 이륜자동차 교통사고의 발생은 이전보다 급격히 증가하게 되었 고 이륜자동차 사고방지를 위한 다각적인 노력이 필요한 시점이다. 본 연구에서는 XGBoost를 활용하여 최근 10년간 발생한 이륜자동차 교통사고 자료로 사고 심각도에 영향인자를 도출하 여 각 영향인자가 주는 영향력을 분석하였다. 전체 변수 중 교통사고 심각도에 영향을 주는 변수는 신호 위반을 하였을 경우가 압도적으로 높았으며, 운전자 연령대가 60대 이상일 경우, 이륜자동차 단독사고일 경우, 중앙선 침범 사고일 경우 순으로 높은 것으로 나타났다. 연구 결 과를 바탕으로 이륜자동차의 심각한 교통사고의 방지와 안전관리를 강화하기 위한 합리적인 제도 개편방안을 제시하였다.

