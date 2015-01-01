|
Yun GR, Bae SH. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(4): 46-56.
돌발상황 처리시간 예측을 위한 영향요인 분석 및 SMOGN-DNN 모델 개발
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
unavailable
Predicting the incident clearance time is important for eliminating the high transportation costs and congestion from non-repetitive congestion caused by incidents. In this study, the factors influencing the clearance time suitable for domestic road conditions were analyzed, using a training dataset for predicting the incident clearance time using artificial neural networks. In a previous study, the under-prediction problem for high incident clearance time was used. In the present study, over-sampling training data applied using the SMOGN technique was obtained and applied to the model as a solution. As a result, the DNN model applying the SMOGN technique could compensate for the limitations of the previously developed prediction model by predicting the clearance time with the highest accuracy among the models developed in the research process with MAE = 18.3 minutes.
Language: ko