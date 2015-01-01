Abstract

This study aims to investigate the security demand about the traffic policing by analyzing civil complaints. Latent Dirichlet Allocation(LDA) was applied to extract key topics for 2,062 civil complaints data related to traffic policing from e-People. And additional analysis was made of reports of violations, which accounted for a high proportion. In this process, the consistency and convergence of keywords and representative documents were considered together. As a result of the analysis, complaints related to traffic police could be classified into 41 topics, including traffic safety facilities, passing through intersections(signals), provisional impoundment of vehicle plate, and personal mobility. It is necessary to strengthen crackdowns on violations at intersections and violations of motorcycles and take preemptive measures for the installation and operation of unmanned traffic control equipments, crosswalks, and traffic lights. In addition, it is necessary to publicize the recently amended laws a implemented policies, e-fine, procedure after crackdown.



===



본 연구는 민원데이터를 분석함으로써 교통경찰에 대한 국민의 치안 수요를 탐색하고자 하 였다. 이를 위해 교통경찰 관련 국민신문고 민원데이터 2,062건을 대상으로, 토픽모델링 방법 중 하나인 잠재 디리클레 할당(Latent Dirichlet Allocation)을 통해 주요 토픽을 추출하고 높은 비중을 차지한 위반신고에 대해 추가분석을 시도하였다. 이 과정에서 키워드와 대표문서의 일 관성과 합치성을 함께 고려하였다. 분석 결과 교통경찰 관련 민원은 시설개선, 신호에 따른 교 차로통행방법, 번호판 영치, 개인형 이동장치 등 41개의 토픽으로 분류할 수 있었다. 교차로 내 위반과 이륜자동차의 위반에 대한 단속을 강화하고 무인교통단속장비, 횡단보도, 신호등의 설치 및 운영에 대한 선제적인 조치, 최근 개정된 법령과 시행된 정책, 경찰교통민원 사이트, 단속 사후 절차에 대한 더욱 활발한 홍보가 필요한 것으로 판단된다.

Language: ko