Lee S. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(4): 57-70.
Abstract
|
This study aims to investigate the security demand about the traffic policing by analyzing civil complaints. Latent Dirichlet Allocation(LDA) was applied to extract key topics for 2,062 civil complaints data related to traffic policing from e-People. And additional analysis was made of reports of violations, which accounted for a high proportion. In this process, the consistency and convergence of keywords and representative documents were considered together. As a result of the analysis, complaints related to traffic police could be classified into 41 topics, including traffic safety facilities, passing through intersections(signals), provisional impoundment of vehicle plate, and personal mobility. It is necessary to strengthen crackdowns on violations at intersections and violations of motorcycles and take preemptive measures for the installation and operation of unmanned traffic control equipments, crosswalks, and traffic lights. In addition, it is necessary to publicize the recently amended laws a implemented policies, e-fine, procedure after crackdown.
Language: ko