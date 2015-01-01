Abstract

Pedestrian deaths in Korea due to traffic accidents are 40 percent of the fatalities in traffic accidents, which is about twice the average of OECD member countries. To reduce severe pedestrian accidents, it is necessary to apply the accident reduction measures to high-risk drivers (novice, elderly, and commercial vehicle drivers) who are more likely to cause traffic accidents than general drivers. Therefore, this study analyzed the effect of safe driving education on high-risk drivers' behavior. Here, the safe driving education is chosen as the measure to reduce traffic accidents. As part of the study, sudden pedestrian crossing situations were implemented in the driving simulator, and the vehicle trajectory data were collected to compare the driving behavior before and after the education. Most surrogate safety measures showed no improvement in the driving behavior of novice and elderly drivers, and the effect of safe driving education was found to be significant only in the group of commercial vehicle drivers. The results implied that additional measures such as pedestrian safety infrastructure and driver assistance systems, apart from the safe driving education, may be needed for novice and elderly drivers to reduce pedestrian accidents caused by them. With the findings mentioned above, this study is expected to provide a foundation to establish a plan to reduce pedestrian accidents caused by high-risk drivers.



===



교통사고 사망자 중 보행자 사망자는 약 40%로 가장 큰 비중을 차지하고 있으며, 이는 OECD 회원국 평균 약 2배 정도의 수치로 보행자의 안전관리가 시급한 실정이다. 이처럼 심각 성이 높은 보행자 사고의 감소를 위해서는 일반 운전자보다 교통사고 발생 가능성이 높은 고 위험 운전자(초보, 고령, 상용차 운전자)에 대한 사고 감소 방안이 선행 적용될 필요가 있다. 이에 본 연구는 보행자가 돌발적으로 횡단하는 위험상황이 구현된 주행시뮬레이터를 활용하 여 교통사고 감소 방안 중 하나인 안전운전 교육의 수행 전후 보행자 돌발 횡단 상황에서 고위 험 운전자의 운전행태 개선 효과를 분석하였다. 초보 운전자와 고령 운전자의 경우 대부분의 대리 안전 지표에서 운전행태 개선을 보이지 않았고, 상용차 운전자만이 안전운전 교육으로 인한 운전행태 개선 효과가 나타났다. 이러한 결과는 초보 운전자와 고령 운전자의 경우 안전 교육 이외에 보행안전 인프라, 운전자 주행 보조 시스템 등의 추가적인 보행자 사고 감소 방안 이 필요하다는 것을 시사한다. 본 연구의 결과는 고위험 운전자에 의한 보행자 사고의 감소 방안을 수립하는데 기초 연구로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko