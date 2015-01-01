|
Song M, Lee D. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(5): 45-58.
국내 나선형 교차로 도입을 위한 적정교통량 산정연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
It is generally known that a two-lane roundabout has some problems in safety such as increasing conflicts, typically merging and diverging conflicts and conflicts between entering traffic and exiting as well as turning traffic. To solve these problems, a turbo-roundabout had been developed and has successfully brought safer and more efficient operation in other countries. In this study, micro simulations using VISSIM were conducted to investigate the maximum value of service traffic volume. It was found that operation of turbo-roundabouts was influenced by traffic volume for each turning traffic, and the maximum values of traffic volume were values between 2,400 and 2,800 vehicles per hour as rates of traffic volume for each turning traffic. Typically, turbo-roundabouts have limited to operate in conditions with more than 30% for left-turning traffic volume.
