Abstract

It is generally known that a two-lane roundabout has some problems in safety such as increasing conflicts, typically merging and diverging conflicts and conflicts between entering traffic and exiting as well as turning traffic. To solve these problems, a turbo-roundabout had been developed and has successfully brought safer and more efficient operation in other countries. In this study, micro simulations using VISSIM were conducted to investigate the maximum value of service traffic volume. It was found that operation of turbo-roundabouts was influenced by traffic volume for each turning traffic, and the maximum values of traffic volume were values between 2,400 and 2,800 vehicles per hour as rates of traffic volume for each turning traffic. Typically, turbo-roundabouts have limited to operate in conditions with more than 30% for left-turning traffic volume.



===



국내에서 운영중인 2차로 회전교차로는 합·분류 등에서 발생하는 상충, 진출·입차량과 회전 차량간의 상충 등의 문제점이 있다. 해외에서는 2차로 회전교차로의 문제점을 해결하기 위해 주행경로를 도류화시켜 안전성과 효율성을 향상 시켜주는 나선형 회전교차로를 운영하고 있 다. 본 연구에서는 나선형 회전교차로의 국내에 맞는 적정교통량 수준을 분석하기 위해 VISSIM을 이용하여 교통량수준, 방향별 회전교통량을 일정한 수준으로 증가시켰다. 나선형 회 전교차로는 방향별 회전교통량에 의해 차이가 있지만 적정교통량은 2,400-2,800대/시인 것으로 분석되었다. 나선형 회전교차로는 좌회전·직진교통량에 의해 지체가 증가하는 것으로 분석되 었으며, 좌회전 통행비율이 30% 이상인 경우 나선형 회전교차로보다 2차로 회전교차로와 신 호교차로의 운영이 더 효율적인 것으로 분석되었다.

Language: ko