Abstract

As autonomous driving technology advances, the accuracy of the vehicle position is important for recognizing the environments around driving. Map-matching localization techniques based on high definition (HD) maps have been studied to improve localization accuracy. Because conventional map-matching techniques estimate the vehicle position based on an HD map reference dataset representing the center of the lane, the estimated position does not reflect the deviation of the lateral distance within the lane. Therefore, this paper proposes a localization system based on the reference lateral position dataset extracted using image processing and HD maps. Image processing extracts the driving lane number using inverse perspective mapping, multi-lane detection, and yellow central lane detection. The lane departure method estimates the lateral distance within the lane. To collect the lateral position reference dataset, this approach involves two processes: (i) the link and lane node is extracted based on the lane number obtained from image processing and position from GNSS/INS, and (ii) the lateral position is matched with the extracted link and lane node. Finally, the vehicle position is estimated by matching the GNSS/INS local trajectory and the reference lateral position dataset. The performance of the proposed method was evaluated by experiments carried out on a highway environment. It was confirmed that the proposed method improves accuracy by about 1.0m compared to GNSS / INS, and improves accuracy by about 0.04m～0.21m (7～30%) for each section when compared with the existing lane-level map matching method.



===



자율 주행 기술이 발전함에 따라 주행 주변 환경을 인식하는 데 차량 위치의 정확성은 매우 중요하다. 측위의 정확도를 높이기 위해 정밀지도를 사용한 지도 정합 측위기술(map-matching localization)이 연구되고 있다. 기존의 지도 정합 기법은 지도에서 차선의 중심으로 표현된 데이 터를 기반으로 차량 위치를 추정하기에 차선 내 측면 거리의 편차를 반영하지 않는다. 따라서 본 논문에서는 정밀한 측위를 제공하기 위해 영상처리를 통한 차선 검출 기법과 정밀지도의 차선 위치 정보를 이용한 기법을 제안한다. 영상 처리 기법으로 IPM(inverse perspective mapping)과 다중 차선 검출 기법, 중앙선 검출 기법을 통하여 차선 번호를 검출하고 차선 이탈 감지 방법으로 차선 중심으로부터 차량의 측면 거리를 추정한다. 최종적으로 영상처리로 검출 한 차선 번호와 GNSS / INS의 위치를 기반으로 정밀지도에서 위치 링크정보를 추출하고 추출 된 링크에 측면 거리를 반영하여 차선 내 차량의 위치를 추정한다. 제안된 방법의 성능을 평가 하기 위하여 실제 도로에서 실험하였다. 제안하는 방법은 GNSS / INS와 비교 시 약 1.0m 정도 정확도가 개선되며, 기존의 차선레벨 맵매칭 방법과 비교 시 구간별로 약 0.04m ~ 0.21m (7~30%) 정확도가 개선됨을 확인하였다.

Language: ko