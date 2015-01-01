|
Citation
|
Woo R, Seo DW. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(5): 186-201.
|
Vernacular Title
|
비전 및 HD Map 기반 차로 내 차량 정밀측위 기법
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As autonomous driving technology advances, the accuracy of the vehicle position is important for recognizing the environments around driving. Map-matching localization techniques based on high definition (HD) maps have been studied to improve localization accuracy. Because conventional map-matching techniques estimate the vehicle position based on an HD map reference dataset representing the center of the lane, the estimated position does not reflect the deviation of the lateral distance within the lane. Therefore, this paper proposes a localization system based on the reference lateral position dataset extracted using image processing and HD maps. Image processing extracts the driving lane number using inverse perspective mapping, multi-lane detection, and yellow central lane detection. The lane departure method estimates the lateral distance within the lane. To collect the lateral position reference dataset, this approach involves two processes: (i) the link and lane node is extracted based on the lane number obtained from image processing and position from GNSS/INS, and (ii) the lateral position is matched with the extracted link and lane node. Finally, the vehicle position is estimated by matching the GNSS/INS local trajectory and the reference lateral position dataset. The performance of the proposed method was evaluated by experiments carried out on a highway environment. It was confirmed that the proposed method improves accuracy by about 1.0m compared to GNSS / INS, and improves accuracy by about 0.04m～0.21m (7～30%) for each section when compared with the existing lane-level map matching method.
Language: ko