Kim JH, Kim DH, Joo SK, Oh SJ. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(5): 202-217.
가상환경 기반 자율주행 운전능력 평가방안 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
Following the fatal accident of pedestrians caused by Autonomous Vehicle by Uber, the world's largest ride-hailing company, two people were killed in a self-driving car accident by Tesla in April. There is a need to ensure the safety of road users. Accordingly, in order to secure the safety of Autonomous Vehicle driving, it is necessary to evaluate Autonomous Vehicle driving technologies in various situations based on the road and traffic environment in which the Autonomous vehicle will actually drive. Therefore, this study used UC-win/Road ver.14.0 based on general driver's license test questions to present a virtual reality-based Autonomous Vehicles driving ability evaluation tool among various driving ability test method. Based on this, it was intended to test driving ability for unexpected situations in complex and diverse driving environments, and to confirm its practical applicability as an optimal tool for Autonomous vehicle ability test and evaluation.
Language: ko