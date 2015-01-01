Abstract

Following the fatal accident of pedestrians caused by Autonomous Vehicle by Uber, the world's largest ride-hailing company, two people were killed in a self-driving car accident by Tesla in April. There is a need to ensure the safety of road users. Accordingly, in order to secure the safety of Autonomous Vehicle driving, it is necessary to evaluate Autonomous Vehicle driving technologies in various situations based on the road and traffic environment in which the Autonomous vehicle will actually drive. Therefore, this study used UC-win/Road ver.14.0 based on general driver's license test questions to present a virtual reality-based Autonomous Vehicles driving ability evaluation tool among various driving ability test method. Based on this, it was intended to test driving ability for unexpected situations in complex and diverse driving environments, and to confirm its practical applicability as an optimal tool for Autonomous vehicle ability test and evaluation.



세계 최대 차량공유업체 우버의 자율주행에 의한 보행자 사망사고에 이어 지난 4월에는 테 슬라의 자율주행 교통사고로 2명이 사망하는 등 자율주행의 안전성 문제가 대두됨에 따라 자 율주행 도입에 따른 도로 이용자의 안전성 확보가 필요한 실정이다. 이에 자율주행의 안전성 을 확보하기 위해서는 실제로 자율주행자동차가 주행할 도로 및 교통 환경을 기반으로 다양한 상황에서의 자율주행 운전능력을 평가할 필요가 있다. 따라서 본 연구는 다양한 운전능력 시 험방법 중 가상현실 기반 자율주행 운전능력 평가도구를 제시하고자 일반 운전면허시험 문제 를 기반으로 UC-win/Road ver.14.0을 활용하였다. 이를 바탕으로 복합적이고 다양한 주행환경 에서 돌발상황에 대한 운전능력을 시험하고자 하였으며 자율주행 운전능력 시험평가의 최적 의 도구로서의 실제 적용가능성을 확인하고자 하였다.

