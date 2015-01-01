|
Hwang J, Kim D, Kim N, Lee C. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(6): 37-46.
랜덤 포레스트를 활용한 도로 및 교통시설 개선방향 추정 연구
Government agencies, such as police and local governments, strive to prevent traffic hazards and create a comfortable road environment by pormoting transportation and road facilities. To this end, roads and transportation facilities are enhanced and adjusted, and improvement projects in areas with frequent traffic accidents are carried out. Usually, improvement projects in areas with frequent traffic accidents vary by projects and region. Moreover, these projects are carried out under the supervision of a person in charge and related parties. Hence, civil complaints and subjectivity are reflected in deriving priorities for the improvement projects, limiting the efficiency of the project. To this end, a study was conducted to estimate the direction of improvement of the project target site. This study comprehensively considered road, traffic, and accident conditions of representative projects with high effectiveness in handling traffic accidents. The results of the study state that the accuracy of estimating the improvement project was around 88%. In addition, the study found that there was a strong relationship between traffic volume, accident rate, and accident severity in estimating the improvement direction.
Language: ko