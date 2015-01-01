Abstract

Government agencies, such as police and local governments, strive to prevent traffic hazards and create a comfortable road environment by pormoting transportation and road facilities. To this end, roads and transportation facilities are enhanced and adjusted, and improvement projects in areas with frequent traffic accidents are carried out. Usually, improvement projects in areas with frequent traffic accidents vary by projects and region. Moreover, these projects are carried out under the supervision of a person in charge and related parties. Hence, civil complaints and subjectivity are reflected in deriving priorities for the improvement projects, limiting the efficiency of the project. To this end, a study was conducted to estimate the direction of improvement of the project target site. This study comprehensively considered road, traffic, and accident conditions of representative projects with high effectiveness in handling traffic accidents. The results of the study state that the accuracy of estimating the improvement project was around 88%. In addition, the study found that there was a strong relationship between traffic volume, accident rate, and accident severity in estimating the improvement direction.



===



교통사고 예방을 위해 경찰 및 지자체 등 정부기관에서는 교통시설 및 도로시설의 개선사 업을 추진하여 교통 위해 요소를 제거하고 편안한 도로 환경을 조성하는데 노력하고 있다. 이 를 위해 도로 및 교통시설을 개선 및 조정하며, 교통사고 잦은 지역의 개선사업이 대표적인 사업이다. 교통사고 잦은 지역의 개선사업은 담당자와 관계자의 주관에 따라 사업별, 지역별 편차가 발생하고 있으며, 우선순위 도출 등에 민원 및 주관성이 반영되어 사업의 효율성에 한 계가 발생하고 있다. 이를 위해 교통사고 잦은 곳 개선사업의 효과가 높은 대표사업을 대상으 로 도로여건, 교통여건, 사고여건 등을 종합적으로 고려하여 사업 대상지의 개선방향을 추정하 는 연구를 진행하였다. 연구결과 개선사업 추정 정확도가 88% 수준으로 분석되었으며, 개선방 향을 추정하는데 교통량, 사고율, 사고심각도 순으로 높은 관계가 있는 것으로 분석되었다.

Language: ko