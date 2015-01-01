|
Citation
|
Chong K. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(6): 47-54.
|
Vernacular Title
|
고속도로 위험 교통류 구간 추출 방안 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The number of freeway traffic accidents in Korea is about 4,000 as of 2020, and deaths per traffic accident is about 3.7 times higher than other roads due to non-recurring congestion and high driving speed. Most of the accident types on freeways are side and rear-end collisions, and one of the main factors is hazard traffic flow caused by merge, diverge and accidents. Therefore, the hazard traffic flow, which appears in a continuous flow such as a freeway, can be said to be important information for the driver to prevent accidents. This study tried to classify hazard traffic flows, such as the speed change point and the section where the speed difference by lane, using individual vehicle information. The homogeneous segment of speed was classified using spatial separation based on geohash and space mean speed that can indicate the speed difference of individual vehicles within the same section and the speed deviation between vehicles. As a result, I could extract the diverging influence segment and the hazard traffic flow segment that can provide dangerous segments information of freeways.
Language: ko