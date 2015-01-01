Abstract

Due to the terrain in Korea, there are many road sections passing through mountainous areas. During the winter, there is a higher risk of traffic accidents, due to black ice caused by the lack of sunlight. Despite domestic road freezing safety measures, accidents caused by road freezing results in severe traffic accidents.





Under these considerations, this study analyzed whether traffic safety signs that change in response to the external temperature help drivers recognize frozen road segments. The study was conducted through analysis of the effect of the signs on a driver's perspective. For the signs under development, out of the signs designed by experts, the sign design which received the highest visibility and effectiveness evaluation ratings from the general public was selected. The sign was implemented through Virtual Reality (VR) and installed on the right side of the road to analyze the effect on gazing and driving behavior. As a result of analyzing the driver's driving behavior, a speed reduction of about 7km/h or more was found in the sign section. Therefore, It was found that the existence of the sign had a strong relationship with the rate of the drivers' speed reduction.



===



우리나라는 지형 특성상 산악지역을 통과하는 도로구간이 많아 일조량에 따라 음영이 지속 되는 구간이 발생하여 겨울철 도로결빙으로 인한 사고위험이 높다. 국내 도로결빙 안전대책에 도 불구하고 도로결빙 사고위험은 여전히 인명피해로 연결되고 있다. 본 연구는 개발 중인 온 도 감응형 교통안전 표지판이 운전자에게 결빙 주의 정보를 효과적으로 전달할 수 있는지에 대하여 주행 및 시각행태 측면에서 효과평가 실험연구를 수행하였다. 효과적인 결빙안내를 위 해 개발된 다양한 표지판 시안 중 일반인 대상으로 수행된 선호도 평가 결과에서 가장 높은 시인성 및 효과성 평가를 받은 대안을 실험대상 표지판으로 선정하였다. 임의의 지방도를 VR 로 구현하여 선정된 표지판이 설치된 구간에서 나타나는 피실험자의 주행행태와 시선행태 변 화를 분석하였다. 분석결과, 온도 감응 후 표지판 구간에서 약 7km/h 이상의 속도감소 행태가 나타났으며, 시각행태 측면에서도 영향효과가 나타났다. 이에 개발 중인 결빙주의 표지판은 기 존 표지판에 비해 운전자에게 높은 경각심을 주는 것으로 분석되었다.

Language: ko