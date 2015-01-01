|
Citation
|
Kim DK, Hwang JS, Lee JH, Lee CK. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(6): 192-202.
|
Vernacular Title
|
안전시설 설치 기준 마련을 위한 도로안전 판단지표 개발연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In the past, various studies have been conducted on safety facility installation standards and road safety indices. But there are limitations in applying them to the field, such as using many survey items and variables that are difficult to use. Therefore, this study attempted to develop road safety judgment indicators considering the applicability of the research results and to prepare criteria for installing safety facilities. As part of the study, data of related systems were reviewed, and the use of variables already in use was figured out. Furthermore, the road safety judgment indicators reflecting traffic, road, and accident factors were developed through correlation and factor analysis. Later, the criteria score for determining the installation of safety facilities was derived through cluster analysis. The analyses suggested, that the installation judgment criterion score at the intersection was lower than that of the single road(crosswalk), and the road risk at the intersection was higher.
Language: ko