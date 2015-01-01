Abstract

In the past, various studies have been conducted on safety facility installation standards and road safety indices. But there are limitations in applying them to the field, such as using many survey items and variables that are difficult to use. Therefore, this study attempted to develop road safety judgment indicators considering the applicability of the research results and to prepare criteria for installing safety facilities. As part of the study, data of related systems were reviewed, and the use of variables already in use was figured out. Furthermore, the road safety judgment indicators reflecting traffic, road, and accident factors were developed through correlation and factor analysis. Later, the criteria score for determining the installation of safety facilities was derived through cluster analysis. The analyses suggested, that the installation judgment criterion score at the intersection was lower than that of the single road(crosswalk), and the road risk at the intersection was higher.



과거 안전시설 설치 기준 및 도로안전지수 등에 관한 다양한 연구가 수행되어왔다. 하지 만 연구결과를 사용하기에 많은 조사항목과 사용하기 어려운 변수를 사용하는 등 현장에 적용하기에는 한계가 있다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 연구결과의 적용 가능성을 고려한 도로 안전 판단지표를 개발하고 안전시설의 설치 기준을 마련하고자 하였다. 유관시스템의 데 이터 항목을 검토하였으며 이미 활용 중인 변수의 사용을 고려하였다. 상관분석과 요인분 석을 통해 교통요인, 도로요인, 사고요인을 반영한 도로안전 판단지표를 개발하였으며, 군 집분석을 통해 안전시설의 설치판단 기준 점수를 도출하였다. 분석결과 단일로에 비해 교 차로에서 설치판단 기준 점수가 더 낮게 분석되었으며 교차로의 도로 위험도가 더 큰 것으 로 분석되었다.

