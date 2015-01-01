Abstract

This paper presents a method to implement a low-cost driving simulator for developing autonomous driving algorithms. This is implemented by using GTA V, a physical engine-based commercial game software, containing a function to emulate output and data of various sensors for autonomous driving. For this, NF of Script Hook V is incorporated to acquire GT data by accessing internal data of the software engine, and then, various sensor data for autonomous driving are generated. We present an overall function of the developed driving simulator and perform a verification of individual functions. We explain the process of acquiring GT data via direct access to the internal memory of the game engine to build up an autonomous driving algorithm development environment. And, finally, an example applicable to artificial neural network training and performance evaluation by processing the emulated sensor output is included.



본 논문은 자율주행 알고리즘 개발을 위한 저비용 드라이빙 시뮬레이터 구축 방법을 소개한다. 이는 물리엔진을 적용한 상용게임 소프트웨어인 GTA V를 활용하여 구현되며 자율주행 시스템에 필요한 다양한 센서 출력값 및 데이터를 에뮬레이션하는 기능을 내장한다. 이를 위해 GTA V 내 부 데이터를 취득할 수 있는 Script Hook V의 NF를 활용하여 GT 데이터를 취득하고, 이를 활용하 여 다양한 자율주행용 센서 데이터를 생성한다. 본문에서는 설계된 드라이빙 시뮬레이터의 전반 적인 기능들을 소개하며, 개별 기능에 대한 검증을 수행한다. 자율주행 알고리즘 개발 환경 구축 을 위해 게임 엔진 내부 메모리 접근을 통한 GT 데이터를 취득하는 과정을 설명하고, 에뮬레이션 된 센서값을 처리 및 활용하여 인공 신경망 학습 및 성능평가에 적용 가능한 예시를 제시한다.

