|
Citation
|
Lee Y, Kim Y, Jeong H, Yoo H, Yun I. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(6): 280-298.
|
Vernacular Title
|
실도로 기반 자율주행자동차 주행안전성 평가 방법론 개발 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As the development automated vehicles(AV) actively progresses around the world, the demand for a reasonable and systematic evaluation method for AVs is increasing. Research on scenarios, evaluation procedures, and methods for evaluating AVs conducted in simulations and proving ground(PG) is actively conducted internationally. In contrast, methods and procedures for evaluations on real roads are still in their infancy internationally. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct research on evaluating AVs on real roads in preparation for future use of AVs. This study aims to define the basic direction for evaluating the driving safety of AVs on real roads. To this end, the evaluation direction and process of AVs were presented on the real roads, and qualitative and quantitative evaluation indicators were selected to evaluate driving safety. A total of 38 items were selected based on the Road Traffic Act as qualitative evaluation items for evaluating the driving safety of AVs on real roads.
Language: ko