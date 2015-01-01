Abstract

As the development automated vehicles(AV) actively progresses around the world, the demand for a reasonable and systematic evaluation method for AVs is increasing. Research on scenarios, evaluation procedures, and methods for evaluating AVs conducted in simulations and proving ground(PG) is actively conducted internationally. In contrast, methods and procedures for evaluations on real roads are still in their infancy internationally. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct research on evaluating AVs on real roads in preparation for future use of AVs. This study aims to define the basic direction for evaluating the driving safety of AVs on real roads. To this end, the evaluation direction and process of AVs were presented on the real roads, and qualitative and quantitative evaluation indicators were selected to evaluate driving safety. A total of 38 items were selected based on the Road Traffic Act as qualitative evaluation items for evaluating the driving safety of AVs on real roads.



전 세계적으로 자율주행자동차의 개발이 활발히 진행됨에 따라 자율주행자동차에 대한 합 리적이고 체계적인 평가 방법에 대한 요구가 증가하고 있다. 시뮬레이션 및 주행시험장 (proving ground, PG)에서 수행하는 자율주행자동차 평가를 위한 시나리오, 평가 절차 및 방법 관련 연구는 국제적으로 활발하게 진행되고 있다. 이에 비해, 실도로에서의 평가에 대한 방법 및 절차 등은 국제적으로 아직 초기 단계이다. 따라서, 향후 자율주행자동차의 상용화에 대비 하여 실도로에서 자율주행자동차를 평가하는 것에 대한 연구가 진행될 필요가 있다. 본 연구 에서는 실도로에서 자율주행자동차의 주행안전성 평가에 관한 기초적인 방향을 정의하고자 한다. 이를 위해 실도로에서의 자율주행자동차의 평가 방향과 프로세스를 제시했으며 주행안 전성을 평가하기 위한 정성적 및 정량적 평가지표를 선정하였다. 실도로에서 자율주행자동차 의 주행안전성 평가를 위한 정성적 평가항목으로 ｢도로교통법｣을 기반으로 하여 총 38개의 항 목을 선정하였다.

