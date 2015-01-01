Abstract

Autonomous vehicles using V2X can drive safely information on areas outside the sensor coverage of autonomous vehicles conventional autonomous vehicles. As V2X technology has emerged as a key component of autonomous vehicles, research on V2X security is actively underway research on risk analysis due to failure of V2X communication is insufficient. In this paper, the service scenario and function of autonomous driving system V2X were derived by presenting the intersection scenario of the autonomous vehicle, the malfunction was defined by analyzing the hazard of V2X. he ISO26262 Part3 process was used to analyze the risk of malfunction of autonomous vehicle V2X. In addition, a fault injection scenario was presented to verify the fail-safe of the simulation-based intersection scenario.



V2X를 활용한 자율주행차량은 기존의 자율주행차량보다 더욱 많은 정보를 바탕으로 자율 주행차량의 센서 커버리지 밖의 영역의 정보를 통하여 안전한 주행이 가능하다. V2X 기술이 자율주행차량의 핵심 구성 요소로 부각되면서 V2X 보안 문제에 대해 연구가 활발히 진행되고 있지만 자율주행차량이 V2X의 의존도가 높은 자율주행시스템에서 V2X 통신의 고장으로 인한 위험성에 대한 부분은 상대적으로 부각되고 있지 않으며 관련 연구도 미진한 편이다. 본 논문 에서는 자율주행차량의 교차로 시나리오를 제시하여 V2X를 활용한 자율주행시스템의 서비스 시나리오를 정의 하였으며 이를 기반으로 기능을 도출하고 V2X의 위험 요인을 분석하여 오작 동을 정의하였다. ISO26262 Part3 프로세스를 활용하여 HARA 및 고장 주입 시나리오의 시뮬 레이션을 통해 V2X 모듈의 고장으로 인한 위험성과 이를 확인하는 검증 과정을 제시하였다.

Language: ko