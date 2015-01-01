|
Yunseok B, Shin SG, Park J, Lee HK, Eom S, Cho S, Shin J. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 20(6): 299-312.
교차로 시나리오 기반 V2X를 활용한 자율주행차량의 위험성 분석 및 고장안전성 검증 연구
(Copyright © 2021, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
Autonomous vehicles using V2X can drive safely information on areas outside the sensor coverage of autonomous vehicles conventional autonomous vehicles. As V2X technology has emerged as a key component of autonomous vehicles, research on V2X security is actively underway research on risk analysis due to failure of V2X communication is insufficient. In this paper, the service scenario and function of autonomous driving system V2X were derived by presenting the intersection scenario of the autonomous vehicle, the malfunction was defined by analyzing the hazard of V2X. he ISO26262 Part3 process was used to analyze the risk of malfunction of autonomous vehicle V2X. In addition, a fault injection scenario was presented to verify the fail-safe of the simulation-based intersection scenario.
Language: ko