Abstract

Virtual testing is considered a major requirement for the safety verification of autonomous driving functions. For virtual testing, both the autonomous vehicle and the driving environment should be modeled appropriately. In particular, a realistic modeling of the perception sensor system such as the one having a camera and radar is important. However, research on modeling to consistently generate realistic perception results is lacking. Therefore, this paper presents a sensor modeling method to provide realistic object detection results in a MILS (Model in the Loop Simulation) environment. First, the key parameters for modeling are defined, and the object detection characteristics of actual cameras and radar sensors are analyzed. Then, the detection characteristics of a sensor modeled in a simulation environment, based on the analysis results, are validated through a correlation coefficient analysis that considers an actual sensor.



시뮬레이션 기반 가상 검증은 자율주행 기능의 안전성 검증을 위한 주요 요구사항으로 간 주되고 있다. 가상 검증 환경에서는 자율주행차량과 주행 환경은 모두 모델링되어야 하며 특 히, 카메라 및 레이더 센서와 같은 환경 센서의 현실적인 모델링이 중요하다. 하지만 현실적인 인식 결과를 일관되게 제공하기 위한 모델링에 관한 연구는 부족한 실정이다. 이에 본 논문에 서는 MILS(Model in the Loop Simulation) 환경에서 현실적인 오브젝트 인식 결과를 제공하기 위한 센서 모델링 방법이 다루어진다. 먼저, 모델링을 위한 주요 파라미터가 정의되며 카메라 및 레이더 센서의 오브젝트 감지 특성이 분석된다. 분석 결과로부터 모델링된 가상 센서 모델 의 감지 특성은 실물 센서와의 상관계수 분석을 통해 유효성이 검증된다.

