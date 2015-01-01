|
Song Y, Min K, Choi JD. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(3): 18-29.
V2N 네트워크 지연 환경에서 저속 이동 로봇 원격주행 모의실험을 통한 성능 분석
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
unavailable
Recently, cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) testbeds have been deployed in great numbers, and advanced autonomous driving research using V2X communication technology has been conducted actively worldwide. In particular, the broadcasting services in their beginning days, giving warning messages, basic safety messages, traffic information, etc., gradually developed into advanced network services, such as platooning, remote driving, and sensor sharing, that need to perform real-time. In addition, technologies improving these advanced network services' throughput and latency are being developed on many fronts to support these services. Notably, this research analyzed the network latency requirements of the advanced network services to develop a remote driving service for the droid type low-speed robot based on the 3GPP C-V2X communication technology. Subsequently, this remote driving service's performance was evaluated using system modeling (that included the operator behavior) and simulation. This evaluation showed that a respective core and access network latency of less than 30 ms was required to meet more than 90 % of the remote driving service's performance requirements under the given test conditions.
Language: ko