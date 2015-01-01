Abstract

Recently, cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS) testbeds have been deployed in great numbers, and advanced autonomous driving research using V2X communication technology has been conducted actively worldwide. In particular, the broadcasting services in their beginning days, giving warning messages, basic safety messages, traffic information, etc., gradually developed into advanced network services, such as platooning, remote driving, and sensor sharing, that need to perform real-time. In addition, technologies improving these advanced network services' throughput and latency are being developed on many fronts to support these services. Notably, this research analyzed the network latency requirements of the advanced network services to develop a remote driving service for the droid type low-speed robot based on the 3GPP C-V2X communication technology. Subsequently, this remote driving service's performance was evaluated using system modeling (that included the operator behavior) and simulation. This evaluation showed that a respective core and access network latency of less than 30 ms was required to meet more than 90 % of the remote driving service's performance requirements under the given test conditions.



국내외적으로 V2X 통신기술을 접목한 C-ITS 사업 및 자율주행 고도화 실증연구가 활발히 진행되고 있다. 실증 초기 1단계에서는 경고메시지, 차량주행정보, 교통정보 등의 방송서비스 에서 점차 실시간성을 요구하는 군집주행, 원격주행, 인식정보공유 등의 고도화된 서비스로 발 전하고 있다. 또한, 네트워크 서비스 고도화를 위해 전송속도와 지연시간 등을 개선하기 위한 기술개발이 여러모로 진행되고 있다. 본 논문에서는 3GPP 표준 기반 C-V2X 기술을 바탕으로 안정적인 드로이드 형태의 저속 로봇의 원격주행 서비스 제공을 위해 네트워크 지연시간 측면 에서 요구사항을 분석하였다. 원격주행 성능평가를 위해 오퍼레이터를 포함한 시스템 모델링 을 통한 시뮬레이션을 수행하였고, 해당 실험 조건에서 90% 이상의 성능 만족을 위해 30ms 이내의 코어 및 액세스 네트워크 지연시간이 요구된다는 것을 알 수 있었다.

