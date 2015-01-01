Abstract

Despite the increasing importance of pedestrians and their walking individualities, walking activity time characteristics are yet to be studied. This study analyzes the walking activity time characteristics by group using the Time Use Survey data. In order to analyze the characteristics of each pedestrian group, cluster analysis and correspondence analysis were performed by dividing the walking styles into utilitarian and leisure-purpose walking. Those who did not undertake utilitarian walking were mainly the worker group, whereas subjects who walked could be classified into homemaker and student groups. The peak of the student group appeared clearly in the morning, with a dispersed peak obtained during the afternoon. Although the peak of the homemaker group was not precise, it was confirmed that they mainly walked in the afternoon. The worker group also did not participate in leisure-purpose walking, while the elderly group mostly undertook walking for leisure. These walking activity time characteristics of pedestrians are expected to be applied when establishing related pedestrian policies.



최근 보행의 중요도는 점진적으로 높아지고 있는 상황에도 불구하고 보행활동시간 특성에 대한 분석은 미미한 실정이다. 본 연구에서는 생활시간조사 자료를 활용하여 보행활동시간 특 성에 대해 알아보았다. 통행보행과 여가보행으로 구분하여 군집분석과 대응분석을 수행하였 으며, 이를 통하여 각 군집별 특성을 파악하였다. 통행보행을 전혀 하지 않는 사람들은 근로자 가 주를 이루었으며, 통행보행을 하는 사람들은 가정주부 그룹과 학생 그룹으로 구분할 수 있 었다. 학생 그룹의 첨두는 오전에 명확하게 나타나며, 오후 첨두는 분산되어 있었다. 가정주부 그룹의 첨두는 뚜렷하지 않으나, 오후 시간대 보행을 주로 하는 것을 확인할 수 있었다. 여가보 행을 전혀 하지 않는 사람들은 근로자가 주를 이루었으며, 여가보행을 주로하는 사람들은 노 년 그룹이었다. 노년 그룹의 여가보행 패턴은 15시 전후에 주로 하는 그룹과 15시 전후를 제외 한 타시간에 주로 하는 그룹으로 구분될 수 있다. 이러한 보행의 보행활동시간 특성은 향후 보행정책 수립시 기초자료로 활용이 기대된다.

Language: ko