Kim J, Park M. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(3): 73-82.
속도 제어와 차간거리 제어 수용성 개선을 위한 종방향 알고리즘 개발
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
Driver acceptance of autonomous driving is very important. The autonomous driving longitudinal controller, which is one of the factors affecting acceptability, consists of a high-level controller and a low-level controller. The host controller decides the cruise control and the space control according to the situation and creates the required target speed. The sub-controller performs control by creating an acceleration signal to follow the target speed. In this paper, we propose an algorithm to improve the inter-vehicle distance fluctuations that occur in the cruise control and space control switching problems in the host controller. The proposed method is to add an approach algorithm to the cruise control at the time of switching from cruise control to space control so that it is switched to space control at the correct switching distance. Through this, the error was improved from 12m error to 4m, and actual vehicle verification was performed.
Language: ko