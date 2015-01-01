Abstract

The most significant mode of the transport system in India is Railways. In its vast network, Indian railways have over 1 lakh major bridges and most of them are steel bridges. Focusing on steel bridges, fatigue is often a major problem, and it is one of the main factors controlling its life span. The present work aims to determine the reliability index and probability of failure of aged simply supported plate girder and truss bridges after a crack is detected using the Linear Elastic Fracture Mechanics approach. Using the methodology, the Reliability index and the desired number of cycles are found. After fixing an accepted risk level, the results were used to develop an inspection strategy. This method provides a rational basis for computing the probability of failure or Reliability index for any steel bridges and this procedure can be further used to arrive at optimum inspection interval.

Language: en