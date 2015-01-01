SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Begum S, Byali R, J J, Vanitha R, Kumari M, Altaf M. Int. J. Res. Publ. Rev. 2022; 3(7): 3649-3652.

10.55248/gengpi.2022.3.7.25

A person faces several problems due to accident when he is inside vehicle. Many lose their lives in these incidents. Here we will use sensor networks to avoid such incidents. The person who is inside the vehicle will get the security by sensors. The accidents are reduced which are caused due to unreliable problems, by using technologies like wireless communication for sensor networks. The devices which uses mobile communication are used by the owner of the vehicle to connect with positioning system, to get the location of accident. The use of the sensor network is not only limited to providing security but also to check the condition of vehicle in various situations such as leakage of gas or accidents due to fire. The individual va lues from sensors are used to calculate the results which appears on display unit. Apart from providing security and avoiding the accident, this project helps in dealing with alcohol detection and drowsiness of driver.


Language: en
