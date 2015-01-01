Abstract

BACKGROUND: Near-falls should be detected to prevent falls related to the earlier ambulation after Total knee arthroplasty (TKA). The quadriceps weakness with femoral nerve block (FNB) has led to a focus on adductor canal block (ACB). We purposed to examine the risk of falls and the earlier ambulation in each continuous infusion nerve block.



METHODS: Continuous infusion nerve block (FNB or ACB) was performed until postoperative day (POD) 2 or 3. Pain levels and falls/near-falls with knee-buckling were monitored from POD 1 to POD 3. The score on the manual muscle test, MMT (0 to 5, 5 being normal), of the patients who could ambulate on POD 1, was investigated.



RESULTS: A total of 73 TKA cases, 36 FNB and 37 ACB, met the inclusion criteria. No falls were noted. But episodes of near-falls with knee-buckling were witnessed in 14 (39%) cases in the FNB group and in 4 (11%) in the ACB group (p = 0.0068). In the ACB group, 81.1% of patients could ambulate with parallel bars on POD 1, while only 44.4% of FNB patients could do so (p = 0.0019). The quadriceps MMT values in the ACB group was 2.82, significantly higher than 1.97 in the FNB group (p = 0.0035). There were no significant differences in pain as measured with a numerical rating scale (NRS) and rescue analgesia through POD 3.



CONCLUSION: ACB was associated with significantly less knee-buckling and earlier ambulation post-TKA, with better quadriceps strength. Our study indicated the incidence of falls and near-falls with continuous infusion nerve blocks, and support the use of ACB to reduce the risk of falls after TKA. It is suggested that a certain number of the patients even with continuous ACB infusion should be considered with the effect of motor branch to prevent falls.

