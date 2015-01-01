Abstract

Human factors specifically, perceived behavioural control (PBC) is among the accident causation factors leading to risky driving behaviour among young drivers. Therefore, this paper aims to investigate the relationship between PBC and young drivers' risky driving behaviour, PBC and accident involvement as well as the mediating role of risky driving behaviour to mediate the relationship between the PBC and accident involvement. The sample of this study involved active young drivers aged between 18 and 25, possess valid driving license, with at least six months of driving experience and have been involved in a road accident for the past 12 months.



RESULTS showed a significant relationship between PBC and young drivers' risky driving behaviour as well as the PBC and accident involvement. Moreover, risky driving behaviour was proved to mediate the relationship between PBC and accident involvement.

Language: en