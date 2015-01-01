Abstract

The number of vehicles on the road is growing every year and each year too many people lose their lives and health on Polish roads. The number of accidents, including at level crossings, is very high. Despite the construction of new, safer roads, the number of collisions continues to grow and about three thousand accident participants die each year. The main causes of accidents are inadequate speed to the prevailing road conditions or regulations, driving under the influence of alcohol and random events. For this reason, the article analyzes the safety at railroad crossings in Poland. In the next stage, an exemplary system improving safety at railroad crossings is presented. The new solution was analysed using a survey. The research results presented may be applicable to other countries.

Language: en