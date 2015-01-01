|
Citation
Poliziani C, Schweizer J, Rupi F. Commun. Sci. Lett. Univ. Zilina 2022; 24(2): A53-A65.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, University of Zilina)
DOI
PMID

Abstract
This article presents an analysis of the supply and demand of a FFBSS recently implemented in the city of Bologna, Italy. The main aspects treated in this paper are: analysis of bike availability; temporal analysis of FFBSS demand; calibration and validation of a novel model that predicts the number of daily trips per available bike. This model is based on a linear combination of several day attributes, including meteorological and day-type attributes. Moreover, an origin to destination analysis is generated showing the spatial distribution of FFBSS trips. The methods are applied to a scenario with almost a million GPS traces recorded between July and October 2018 by the FFBSS in Bologna.
Language: en