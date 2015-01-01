SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gorzelanczyk P, Bazela J, Kalina T, Jurkovič M. Commun. Sci. Lett. Univ. Zilina 2022; 24(2): F14-F26.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, University of Zilina)

DOI

10.26552/com.C.2022.2.F14-F26

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Every year, many people lose their health and/or lives on Polish roads. One of the reasons for this is behavior of pedestrians at pedestrian crossings, which affects the road safety. The aim of the article was to conduct experimental research, the idea of which was to study the behavior of pedestrians at pedestrian crossings in the city of Pila, the results of which can be applied to Poland. During the research, the behavior of pedestrians and the impact on the probability of a road accident were analyzed. Undoubtedly, the prevailing epidemic, during which people are in many respects limited, had an impact on the results obtained, therefore the number of people at the analyzed crossings may have decreased. The conducted research confirmed the Police statistical data that the most dangerous crossings for pedestrians are those without traffic lights.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print