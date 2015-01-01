|
Kumar JNA, Francis JT. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2022; 2022: 2336-2339.
(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
36085700
Neural activity in the sensorimotor cortices has been previously shown to correlate with kinematics, kinetics, and non-sensorimotor variables, such as reward. In this work, we compare the grip force offline Brain Machine Interface (BMI) prediction performance, of a simple artificial neural network (ANN), under two loss functions: the standard mean squared error (MSE) and a modified reward penalized mean squared error (RP_MSE), which penalizes for correlation between reward and grip force. Our results show that the ANN performs significantly better under the RP_MSE loss function in three brain regions: dorsal premotor cortex (PMd), primary motor cortex (M1) and the primary somatosensory cortex (S1) by approximately 6%.
