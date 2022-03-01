|
Sanz MTR, Villahoz LB, Alhambra RD, Carpio CF, García CAC, Usaola CP. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. (Engl. Ed.) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Asociación Colombiana de Psiquiatría, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
39129090
INTRODUCTION: Different parameters of suicide attempts treated since the implementation of the Attention to Suicide Risk Program (ARSUIC) in 2012 at the Hospital Ramón y Cajal in Madrid Region are described in this paper.
Language: es
Suicide attempt; Intento de suicidio; Attempt at self-harm; Características proximales; Intento autolítico; Proximal characteristics; Tentativa suicida; Tipología; Type