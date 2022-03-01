Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Different parameters of suicide attempts treated since the implementation of the Attention to Suicide Risk Program (ARSUIC) in 2012 at the Hospital Ramón y Cajal in Madrid Region are described in this paper.



METHOD: The sample was composed of 107 patients and the information was collected through a questionnaire created ad hoc with the following variables: type of suicidal ideation; drug use immediately prior to the attempt; method (in case of drug overdosing: drug/s used); location; accessibility to rescue; planning; intentionality; criticism; and brakes.



RESULTS: Descriptive statistics were obtained and a comparison by gender was made through the χ(2) and contingency coefficients tests. The data from the retrospective longitudinal study showed that the most common profile was of patients with unstructured ideas of death and no previous drug use who took an unplanned drug overdose in the family home, with the intention of self-harm or avoidance of discomfort, especially with benzodiazepines. Patients tend to ask for help afterwards and criticise the attempt, but potential restraints are often not recorded in the clinical report. Regarding the dissimilarities based on gender, statistically significant differences were found in prior alcohol consumption, in favour of men and in the overdose method, specifically with benzodiazepines, in favour of women.



CONCLUSIONS: Knowing the types of attempts at self-harm is essential for improving prevention, understanding and patient management.

